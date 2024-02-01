New era of Seahawks football as team rolls out red carpet for head coach Mike Macdonald

SEATTLE — Excitement is brewing for the 12s on Thursday, as the Seattle Seahawks get ready to introduce their new head coach Mike Macdonald.

Macdonald was announced as the team’s ninth head coach in its history on Wednesday, after spending the last two season as Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator.

He now arrives in Seattle as the youngest head coach in the NFL at 36 years old, a stark contrast for a team that until recently had the league’s oldest head coach in Pete Carroll.

“What an honor,” Macdonald said after arriving at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center on Wednesday. “We are super excited to be here. Just getting to know John [Schneider] and the rest of the folks, the reputation of this place, what drew us here was the people. That’s why we’re here, to bring a championship back to Seattle and the 12s.”

Macdonald will be formally introduced at an 11 a.m. press conference on Thursday, which you can watch live on KIRO 7.

©2024 Cox Media Group