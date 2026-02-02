Seahawks fans raise enough money to bring 12 Flag to San Francisco

SEATTLE — Seahawks fans have rallied together, once again.

A group of 12s wanted to bring the Seahawks’ spirit to San Francisco for the Super Bowl by flying a 35-foot by 35-foot 12’s flag from a plane over the Golden Gate Bridge and the rest of the Bay Area.

As of this weekend, these 12s have succeeded in their mission, and will now get to show their support for the Hawks from 680 miles away.

“We have officially reached our goal! Thank you, to all the 12s that wanted to be a part of the 12 Flag Flyover! We were able to reduce the amount we needed to raise due to a last minute flight opening for SuperBowl Sunday! We will be flying the 12 flag all SB Weekend, Fri, Sat, Sunday! What an amazing for the 12s to show up for our Team on the Road... 12asOne!” wrote one of the GoFundMe organizers, Tansey Allen.

Allen spoke with KIRO 7 last week, asking the question, “How do we represent all of the 12s there for the team, like in the 12th man spirit? And I was like, can we put it like just a huge 12 flag on the Golden Gate Bridge? And we were like, yeah, the legalities of that. I’m like, but we could fly one over.”

After the Super Bowl, the flag will be donated to Mike Treuting, the man who flies the 12’s flag above I-90 outside of Issaquah.

“I thank them so much,” Teuting said. “To keep our flag going is a lot of work. We’ve gone through many of them, and we continue to go through many of them, and we never know which week is gonna be it.”

Trueting says he hasn’t had a flag that big fly before, but he’s confident he can make the space.

