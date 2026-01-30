Hawks fans: How you can help bring the 12 Flag to San Francisco

SEATTLE — A group of 12s want to bring the Seahawk spirit to San Francisco for the Super Bowl, showing support from 680 miles away.

They’ve created a GoFundMe to raise $15,000 dollars to fly a 35-foot by 35-foot 12’s flag from a plane over the Golden Gate Bridge and the rest of the Bay Area.

“How do we represent all of the 12s there for the team, like in the 12th man spirit? And I was like, can we put it like just a huge 12 flag on the Golden Gate Bridge? And we were like, yeah, the legalities of that. I’m like, but we could fly one over,” said Tansey Allen, one of the fundraiser organizers.

Allen says the flag itself will cost $3,000. For one day of flight it will cost another $3,000, but the Sunday of the Super Bowl is more expensive, so to fly it over for the whole weekend would cost $30,0000. Allen says they have someone willing to match donations, meaning they need $15,000 for the weekend.

After the Super Bowl, it will be donated to Mike Treuting, the man who flies the 12’s flag above I-90 outside of Issaquah.

“I thank them so much.” Teuting said, “To keep our flag going is a lot of work. We’ve gone through many of them, and we continue to go through many of them, and we never know which week it’s gonna be it.”

Trueting says he hasn’t had a flag that big fly before, but he’s confident he can make the space.

©2026 Cox Media Group