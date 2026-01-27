Seahawks fans navigate pricey travel for Super Bowl

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks will compete against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60, marking a rematch of the 2015 Championship game that many Seahawks fans would prefer to forget.

Fans throughout Washington are eagerly preparing for the game, reflecting the high enthusiasm and emotional connections they have with their team.

The Seahawks are expected to travel to the Bay Area early next week as they aim to make history during this major matchup.

“I got to bring my daughter. She got to witness the NFC Championship. You know, started to get teary-eyed because she saw me tear up because she knows how long I’ve been doing this,” said Kenny Burns, a devoted Seahawks fan.

The Seahawkers Booster Club, along with Xperience Hospitality and Seahawks Road Crew, has organized travel packages for fans, which include a bus ride to the Bay Area along with a three-night hotel stay and other activities.

Prices for these packages range between $3,999 and $5,999, making them a significant investment for most fans.

Despite the enthusiasm, fans like Burns share concerns about travel expenses.

“It is pretty expensive and you know right now in this day in age, people can’t afford to do all that big ticket stuff.”

Burns also shared that fans who cannot afford to attend the game in person will have options to watch together.

“And the day of, if people can’t afford to go to the game, we are going to have TV setups so you can watch the game,” he said.

Flight prices to San Francisco are reported to be around $500 for some airlines, while hotel costs near Levi Stadium can reach as high as $1,000 per night.

For many fans, this creates a challenging financial situation as they prepare for the big event.

As the Seahawks continue their preparations to face the Patriots, the excitement remains palpable among the fan base.

“12 as 1, you know. We gotta get everybody together and get down there and let’s rock it,” Burns said, encapsulating the unity and spirit of Seahawks fans.

