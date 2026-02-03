Seahawks fan hasn’t cut his hair since Super Bowl 49 loss, won’t until Seattle wins again

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Mike Hempler has been growing his hair since the Seahawks lost Super Bowl XLIX to the New England Patriots in 2015. What started as a lighthearted bet between Mike and his friends and family quietly turned into an 11-year commitment.

Mike made a simple vow: no haircut until the Hawks win the Super Bowl again.

“I just said, no, I’m not going to cut it until we win another Super Bowl,” Mike explained. “And I said it to enough people to where I figured, you know what, I’d better stay true to my word.”

Port Orchard native turns 11 years of loyalty into a charitable cause

Over time, his hair, which now falls to Mike’s waist, has become a symbol of hope, patience, and, to a degree, a level of stubbornness. He told KIRO Newsradio the worst part is washing and conditioning it, which has taken more and more time over the years.

Now, with the Seahawks back in the Super Bowl, Mike is prepared to finally end this chapter. If they win, the hair is coming off. No excuses. However, it turns out there’s much meaning to this story.

So far, on their GoFundMe page, Mike has raised $169. Just like his hair when it was significantly shorter — it’s a start, and he expects to see it grow. Donations will go to the Hāmākua Youth Center on Hawaii’s Big Island, where Mike lives.

“For me, this is definitely a first,” GoFundMe spokesperson Jeff Platt said. “To see someone, who by way of a bet and then pride, hasn’t cut their hair in eleven years… and now he’s trying to turn some of that good mojo into some charity for a local cause they care about.”

Mike, who grew up in Port Orchard, said he is 80% sure the Seahawks will win the big game Sunday. And if they don’t, he hopes to raise enough money anyway to make a positive difference in the lives of as many children as possible.

“If we can raise some money, regardless of the outcome, it would be cool to just do it and donate,” Mike said.

