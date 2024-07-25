Seahawks enter Mike Macdonald era as training camp starts

RENTON, Wash. — It’s that time of year again: Training Camp for the Seattle Seahawks! Players and coaches had their first practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton on Wednesday and of course, plenty of 12′s made their way to see what the team is made of entering the 2024 season, including the Voice of the Seahawks Steve Raible.

“Everybody is 0 and 0. Everybody has a chance to be in the Super Bowl in February starting today, Raible said.

Wednesday was also another starting point for the Mike Macdonald era. The first-time head coach also expressed excitement as day one of training camp wrapped up.

“It was a Great start with the guys and day one is in the books. So, a long way to go, but we are off to a good start,” Macdonald said.

KIRO7′s crew saw all sorts of fans from far and wide, including one fan who says his family came all the way from Los Angeles. The young fan shared a fun story about former Seahawk DJ Dallas.

“We went to the stadium and DJ Dallas, this guy, signed my jersey. And then my mom washed it! And then it faded out. So, we messaged DJ and he met up with us and he signed a bunch of our stuff,” Sebastian said.

Of course, there is plenty of buzz entering the season not only with Head Coach Macdonald, but new Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb, who was the OC for the CFP runner up University of Washington last season.

The Seahawks offense return plenty of key players like wide receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxson Smith Njigba, running back Kenneth Walker III and QB Geno Smith. Smith expected to have a lot of eyes on him this season.

“Brand new offense. A whole new system. Even Geno has said I have seen plays I have never seen before and this is his 12th year in the league,” Raible said.

The defense is also going to draw attention given some of the struggles they faced last year. Defensive Coordinator Aden Durde does have plenty of talent to work with in DB Julian Love and Devon Witherspoon, DL Leonard Williams and first round draft pick Byron Murphy II out of Texas. Raible says Murphy II is definitely someone to keep an eye on.

And while there is still plenty of unknown after Day 1 of camp, Coach Macdonald is confident in the direction the Seahawks are heading.

“But we got the right guys. They’re up for the challenge and they understand what this whole thing is for and what we’re shooting for,” Macdonald said.

Training camp goes until August 8th.

