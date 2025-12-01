Seahawks Defense shines in shutout game against the Vikings 26-0

SEATTLE — The Seahawks showed how defense wins games in their defeat of the Minnesota Vikings 26-0.

It was the defense that held off the Vikings’ offense; one would even say they decimated them.

This was the first shutout game for the Hawks in ten years.

The Hawks’ defense forced one fumble and three interceptions out of rookie quarterback Max Bosmer in his first start in the league.

He was sacked four times.

Two of those interceptions were forced by Ernest Jones IV, one of which resulted in an 85-yard touchdown for the Seahawks.

Sam Darnold struggled as the Viking defense applied pressure of their own, forcing a fumble in the second quarter.

The only offense scores were through field goals.

Jason Meyers kicked four field goals in total, three of which were over 40 yards.

Darnold was able to pull it together in the fourth quarter to find Zach Charbonnet for a touchdown with

Today’s game showed that the Seahawks belong at the top spot in the NFC West.

The next couple of weeks will be a significant determination if they can hold on to their tie or move ahead of the Los Angeles Rams.

