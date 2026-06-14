Officials: People were living in Tacoma’s Temple Theatre when it caught fire

TACOMA, Wash. — People were living inside an iconic Tacoma landmark when it caught fire last month, according to the city.

A spokesperson said hidden residential dwelling units inside the Temple Theatre were being rented out without the city’s knowledge.

“I went and saw the Fiddler on the Roof there in 1973,” said Lorena Aloisio, who lives in Tacoma.

It’s a beloved institution enjoyed by countless people.

“I’ve been there for a bunch of concerts, been there for a bunch of shows,” Kiva Geiger said.

Last month, the theater’s roof went up in flames.

“I was actually just across the street, right in front of Doyles when it went down,” Geiger said.

Cell phone video shows crowds of people watching while firefighters scale the theater and smoke pours out.

“Honestly, it was a bit of a scare because I’m looking out my window and on the other side seeing smoke just billowing off,” Geiger said.

Officials said it was an accidental electrical fire. This week, the city posted a “do not occupy” notice on the building and said fire investigators found illegal rental units inside.

“I’m shocked, to be honest with you,” Aloisio said. “The gall of some people these days.”

Businesses that operate out of the building have been forced to close their doors due to the lack of power inside.

According to the city, the owner will be required to pay for the tenants’ relocation and may be fined hundreds of dollars a day if they don’t comply.

“I live on the block, and I’m trying to remember if I’ve seen any suspicious activity,” Geiger said. “But that’s a bit of a surprise to me, honestly.”

The City of Tacoma said it is not clear how many people were living inside or how long it had been going on.

KIRO 7 reached out to the theatre for comment and has not heard back.

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