Seahawks advance to NFC Championship. Who will they play?

The Seattle Seahawks are one step closer to another trip to the Super Bowl. Can they pull it off?

The team is advancing to the NFC Championship after beating the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, 41-6.

The championship game will take place on January 25. Kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PST at Lumen Field.

The cheapest seat on Ticketmaster is currently over $1,000. Yikes.

Who will the Seahawks face?

That depends. It’ll all come down to who wins Sunday’s matchup between the LA Rams and the Chicago Bears. That game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

The possible opponents

This season, the Seahawks and the Rams played each other twice – each team taking home a single win on their home turf. The Rams won 19-21 on November 16 during week 11. The Seahawks scored a victory in overtime on December 18 while hosting the Rams in week 16.

It’s been a minute since the Seahawks and the Bears met on the field. The last time the Seahawks and Bears faced off was a year ago, the day after Christmas. Seattle won the game, 6-3. As for the playoffs, that’s been even longer. 15 years ago, the Seahawks lost 35-34 in a Divisional Round game in Chicago.

The AFC Championship

The Denver Broncos are also one win away from a trip to the Super Bowl. The team beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in overtime on Saturday.

Denver will host the conference championship game on January 25 at noon on KIRO 7.

The Broncos will play the winner of Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans.

The Super Bowl

The winner of the NFC Championship will advance to the Super Bowl and play the winner of the AFC Championship. Super Bowl LX is scheduled for February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It’ll air on NBC.

The Seattle Seahawks have been to the Super Bowl three times:

Super Bowl XL: February 5, 2006. They lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-21.

February 5, 2006. They lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 10-21. Super Bowl XLVIII: February 2, 2014. They won against the Denver Broncos, 43-8.

February 2, 2014. They won against the Denver Broncos, 43-8. Super Bowl XLIX: February 1, 2015. They lost to the New England Patriots, 24-28.

