Seahawks dominate 49ers 41-6 after opening kickoff TD, advance to NFC title game

The Seattle Seahawks advanced to the NFC championship game with a 41-6 rout of the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, powered by an opening kickoff touchdown and three rushing scores from Kenneth Walker III.

Rashid Shaheed set the tone immediately, returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to give Seattle a 7-0 lead just 13 seconds into the game.

It marked only the fourth opening kickoff return for a touchdown in a playoff game since 2000 and was the longest postseason kickoff return in franchise history.

Seattle never looked back.

Sam Darnold, playing through an oblique injury after being listed as questionable, earned his first career playoff victory in his first season with the Seahawks.

He threw one touchdown pass and guided the offense on two additional scoring drives before San Francisco managed its first points on a field goal.

Darnold finished 12 of 17 passing for 124 yards and connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a touchdown in the receiver’s playoff debut.

The performance followed a difficult playoff debut last season with Minnesota, when Darnold was sacked nine times in a 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Walker powered the Seahawks’ offense on the ground, rushing for three touchdowns.

His total tied Shaun Alexander for the most rushing touchdowns in a playoff game in franchise history.

Seattle entered the game with a 15-3 record and will host either the Chicago Bears or the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

San Francisco, which finished 13-6, struggled throughout the night and was never competitive in what became the second-most lopsided playoff loss in franchise history.

The only worse postseason defeat came in a 49-3 loss to the New York Giants in the 1986 divisional round.

The 49ers were without three injured All-Pros: tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa.

Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 15 of 27 passes for 140 yards and threw one interception.

He also lost a fumble against Seattle’s defense, which also recovered a fumble by tight end Jake Tonges.

San Francisco’s injury issues grew during the game.

Running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a stinger in the second quarter, returned briefly in the third, and then exited for good.

Tonges injured a foot and did not return.

Seattle also dealt with injuries.

Running back Zach Charbonnet injured a knee in the second quarter and did not return, and left tackle Charles Cross left in the third quarter with a foot injury.

The Seahawks are now one win away from the fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history and their first in 11 years.

The No. 1 seeds advance to Championship Sunday!



Who will join them? #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/OdOK9UVcZL — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

PREVIOUS LIVE UPDATES

8:01 p.m.

Drew Lock is in for Sam Darnold.

7:58 p.m.

Purdy sacked and fumbles, ball picked up by Seahawks DeMarcus Lawrence. 9:12 left in the 4th quarter.

7:50 p.m.

Kenneth Walker III runs it in for his third touchdown of the night. Seahawks up 41-6 with 12:43 left in the 4th quarter.

7:40 pm.

Purdy throws an incomplete pass on 4th down, turning the ball over on downs.

7:33 p.m.

Kenneth Walker III runs 15 yards for a touchdown. Seahawks up 34-6 with 2:23 left in the 3rd quarter.

Kenneth Walker has another! Seahawks lead 34-6!



SFvsSEA on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/eF4grFE4ig — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

7:30 p.m.

LT Charles Cross out with a foot injury. His return is questionable.

7:24 p.m.

Purdy throws an interception to Ernest Jones at the 49ers 47. 6:09 left in the 3rd quarter.

Ernest Jones IV’s interception was the first pick by the @Seahawks in the postseason since K.J. Wright, at Dallas 1/5/2019. #GoHawks — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 18, 2026

Ernest Jones picks off Purdy!



SFvsSEA on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/WqVeUM3y9g — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

7:19 p.m.

After 8 plays and 36 yards, Jason Myers kicks a 24-yard field goal to make it 27-6 Seahawks with 7:07 left in the 3rd quarter.

7:12 p.m.

Purdy is sacked on 4th down for a loss of 14 yards and a turnover on downs. 12:06 left in the 3rd quarter.

6:54 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks up 24-6 over the 49ers at halftime .

.@Seahawks injury update: RB Zach Charbonnet is Questionable (knee). — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 18, 2026

6:46 p.m.

Touchdown Seahawks! Darnold takes the Hawks 80 yards in 10 plays, with Kenneth Walker III going 7 yards for a touchdown. Hawks up 24-6 with :31 left in the 2nd quarter.

Kenneth Walker gives the @Seahawks a 24-6 lead!



SFvsSEA on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/UV0Ph5SDtD — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

6:28 p.m.

After 10 plays and 57 yards, 49ers Pineiro kicks a 56 yard field goal to make it 17-6 Seahawks. 4:32 left in the 2nd quarter.

6:09 p.m.

After 9 plays and 43 yards, 49ers Pineiro kicks a 40 yard field goal to make it 17-3 Seahawks. 11:58 left in the 2nd quarter.

5:54 p.m.

Darnold to Smith-Njigba for a 4-yard touchdown pass. 1:50 left in the 1st quarter. Hawks up 17-0.

5:46 p.m.

Purdy’s pass to Tonges is caught, fumbled, and picked up by Love. First down Hawks on the 49ers 42.

5:41 p.m.

Hawks go 44 yards in 11 plays for Jason Myers to hit a field goal with 5:06 left in the first quarter. Seahawks up 10-0.

5:23 p.m.

Rashid Shaheed’s opening kickoff return for a touchdown gave the Seattle Seahawks an immediate lead in their first home playoff game with fans in nine years.

.@Seahawks Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed with the longest postseason KOR touchdown in franchise history (95 yards). #GoHawks — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 18, 2026

With quarterback Sam Darnold set to start the game while playing through an injured oblique, attention was focused on Seattle’s offense as it prepared to take the field after the opening kickoff.

That wait did not last long.

Shaheed, a Pro Bowl kick returner, took the San Francisco 49ers’ opening kickoff and ran it back 95 yards for a touchdown, putting the Seahawks on the board before Darnold took his first snap.

RASHID SHAHEED 95-YARD KICKOFF RETURN TO START THE GAME.



SFvsSEA on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/buR0WrfA6x — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group