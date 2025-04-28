Seafair Air Show lineup announced for 2025

SEATTLE — Seafair is around the corner, and this week, we are learning who will be soaring over Seattle in the summer event.

The Boeing Seafair Air Show lineup is officially set.

Here’s a look at the aircraft that will be participating:

U.S. Navy Blue Angels

U.S. Army Silver Wings Parachute Team

U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue

PBY-5A Catalina

Torrey Ward’s Microjet

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B

U.S. Air Force F-16 & P-51 Mustang Heritage Flight

U.S. Army Helocast

U.S. Air Force C-17

Melissa Dawn Burns Aerial Acrobatics

Boeing 777 Fly-by

Seattle’s annual Seafair Weekend Festival takes place from August 1 to 3. The iconic event has been taking place since 1950.

This year, the Grand Prix American Hydroplanes are also making a return. The world’s fastest racing boats will compete for first place, reaching upwards of 220 miles per hour.

Boater can tie up to the legendary Seafair Log Boom for the best views of the air show and the races. For information about the tie up, click here.

On shore, there will be a classic car show. It will be located on Lake Washington Boulevard near the finish line of the Apollo Mechanical Cup hydroplane race course.

