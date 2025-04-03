Grand Prix America Hydroplanes returning for Seafair

SEATTLE, Wash. — Grand Prix America Hydroplanes says it’s returning to Seattle’s Seafair Weekend Festival.

It’s taking place on Lake Washington from August 1 to 3, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“With the Grand Prix class experiencing a phenomenal surge, the timing couldn’t be better. We’re excited to bring the noise and the thrill of hydroplane racing back to the shores of Lake Washington,” says Bryan Richards, spokesperson for Grand Prix America Hydroplanes.

Fans can expect a weekend filled with speed, splashes, and the roar of engines, as the Grand Prix America Hydroplanes showcase their 1,400 horsepower supercharged Chevrolet engines in deck-to-deck battles.

Seafair has been a cornerstone of Seattle’s summer traditions for 76 years, bringing together our community in celebration of history, culture, and thrilling entertainment,” says Seafair President and CEO Emily K. Cantrell “We are proud to continue this legacy and look forward to delivering an unforgettable experience for fans, families, and visitors alike.”

The other big event is the air show. From the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels to the U.S. Army Golden Knights, fans can expect a showcase of some of the most elite aviation teams on the planet. The show also features vintage aircraft, parachute demonstrations, and displays from civilian pilots.

For more information on Seafair, tickets, and event schedules, visit seafair.org .





