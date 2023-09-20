Sea-Tac Airport possibly best and worst airport in the country

Two conflicting reports have named Seattle-Tacoma International Airport both the best and one of the worst airports in the country.

First, the worst. A satisfaction survey conducted by J.D. Power of North American airports placed Sea-Tac Airport near the bottom of the biggest airports on the continent.

Their survey ranked the airports by six factors: terminal facilities; airport arrival and departure; baggage claims; security check; check-in and baggage check; and food, beverage, and retail.

With Detroit at the top of the list with a score of 800, Sea-Tac Airport was below the average of 772 sitting at 754.

The survey noted that overall satisfaction had improved across airports from 2022, with satisfied fliers spending more money at the airport.

It also noted that crowding at airports is still an issue, but satisfaction ratings did not appear to be affected.

And now, the best. Skytrax presented the World Airport Awards 2023 and Sea-Tac Airport climbed the charts to be the number one airport in North America, rising from #27 in the world for 2022, to #18.

According to Skytrax, who conducted their own satisfaction survey, they are “regarded as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry.”

Skytrax ranked 44 different factors related to airports, such as hygiene standards; lost luggage services; airport website; friendliness of airport staff; security screening; and 38 more.

The top airport in the world is listed as Singapore Changi. The next ranked North American airport is Vancouver, sitting at #20.

©2023 Cox Media Group