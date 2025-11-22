SDOT’s latest updates on the RapidRide J Line project

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) crews are chugging along with the RapidRide J Line project.

On Thursday, SDOT provided an update for three areas of construction: the University District, Eastlake, and Fairview Avenue North.

“Our RapidRide J Line project will make it easier and more convenient for you to get around the University District, Eastlake, South Lake Union, and Belltown,” the agency stated in its news release.

University District construction

In the U-District, crews are demolishing and paving the west side of Roosevelt Way Northeast. One southbound lane of traffic will stay open during the work, which is expected to last several weeks.

“You may notice areas that have been demolished but not yet paved. Concrete work requires dry weather, so crews are closely monitoring conditions to move forward when possible. We’ll continue sharing updates with nearby businesses and residents,” SDOT stated.

There is also electrical work and sidewalk installation on Northeast 43rd Street.

“Over the next several weeks, you will see crews demolishing the sidewalk, digging trenches, installing underground electrical lines, and constructing new sidewalks,” SDOT stated.

Northeast 43rd Street will stay open to traffic, but pedestrians will have to use the sidewalks on the north side of the street.

Work on Eastlake Avenue East

In Eastlake, there is an upcoming closure on Eastlake Avenue East.

As early as December 4, crews will close northbound Eastlake Avenue East, between Harvard Avenue East and East Allison Street.

Traffic will be detoured east on East Allison Street and north on Harvard Avenue East before rejoining Eastlake Avenue East near the University Bridge.

Southbound lanes will stay open but will be shifted to the east side of Eastlake Avenue East. Northbound traffic will not be able to turn left onto the west side of East Allison Street from Eastlake Avenue East.

“Please pay close attention to all flaggers and signage for more information on turn restrictions,” SDOT stated.

Crews are demolishing, preparing, and repaving multiple sections of Eastlake Avenue East.

Between Harvard Avenue East and East Shelby Street: Crews will be pouring new concrete on the east side of the street through early December.

Between East Boston Street and East Howe Street: Demolition on the east side of the street is underway. Crews will also be performing underground electrical work next week. Paving in this area is expected to begin as early as December 1. SDOT has closed the entrance to the east side of East Howe Street from Eastlake Avenue East, but driveways on East Howe Street will remain accessible from Franklin Avenue East.

Between East Boston Street and East Lynn Street: As early as the first week of December, crews will start demolishing the old concrete on the east side of Eastlake Avenue East, starting at the south end of the block.

SDOT is also installing a new water main and fire hydrants along the east side of Eastlake Avenue East, which should be done by the end of December.

Crews have also started working through the east side of the intersection at Eastlake Avenue East and East Louisa Street.

“To help reduce impacts on bus and parent drop-off and pick-up times at TOPS K-8, our work will take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. During these hours, traffic officers will alternate eastbound and westbound traffic through a single lane at the east entrance to East Louisa Street. When crews are not working at the intersection, all traffic will be shifted to the west side of Eastlake Avenue East,” SDOT stated.

Work in that area will take at least a week to complete.

Construction on Fairview Avenue North

Along Fairview Avenue North, SDOT is installing new communication utility systems. Crews will be working on the intersections of Yale Avenue North, Fairview Place North, and Aloha Street. Sidewalk access near Yale Avenue North will be limited.

Work will take place on weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

SDOT is also installing drainage for stormwater on Fairview Avenue North, between Valley Street and Roy Street.

“These improvements will help capture rainwater runoff and prevent debris from clogging underground pipes,” the agency stated.

Crews will also be installing new bus shelter foundations at the northeast corner of Aloha Street and Fairview Avenue North, and at the southwest corner of Harrison Street and Fairview Avenue North.

“This work will continue for several weeks as we remove the sidewalk, dig trenches, complete electrical system upgrades, and pour concrete for the foundations. Pedestrians will be detoured to the opposite side of the street. Please follow all signs and directions from crews when traveling near the work zone,” SDOT stated.

As construction causes loud noises, SDOT noted crews normally work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but may start as early as 4 a.m. to allow enough time for concrete to cure.

