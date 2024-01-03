SDOT explains how it plans to use levy dollars for 2024 projects

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation has a lot of projects on its plate for 2024. On Tuesday they put out an explainer on how they plan to use levy dollars this year.

One of the big projects is the Route 40 Transit-Plus Multimodal Corridor project.

SDOT is adding three miles of lanes from Northgate to Pioneer Square that will be used for bus and transit. Construction begins this year.

The agency is in the process of selecting contractors to improve road safety around Broadview-Thomson & Cedar Park Elementary schools.

The project will bring both new sidewalks and new greenways to both schools. Plus some new marked crosswalk alerts for drivers.

Downtown Seattle is about to get an upgrade for bike lanes.

The project will focus on 4th Avenue. You’ll see all the work once a contractor gets picked.

They’ll need to tear up all the existing paint and signage and install new concrete barriers to improve safety.

And finally, there’s a big emphasis on making sure bridges around the city are ready to withstand an earthquake.

The main focus will be on pedestrian bridges around the city. There are more than a half dozen that will get reinforced to withstand a quake.

