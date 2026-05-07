Steps being taken to prevent human trafficking at Seattle’s World Cup

To stop human trafficking during Seattle’s World Cup, Western Washington organizations are filling the Puget Sound area with resources.

Resources are available to both victims who need help and community members who want to learn how to spot a victim.

FIFA officials say 750,000 people will be here in June and July for those matches, putting Seattle in an international spotlight.

With that many visitors, 75 Puget Sound organizations from Bellingham to Vancouver are working together to stop human trafficking efforts.

“We are confident we will keep survivors safe and put human traffickers behind bars,” Seattle Police Department’s Deputy Chief Andre Sayles said.

Those prevention teams include law enforcement, transportation officials, tourism groups, and more.

Part of the safety plan includes putting up multilingual signage at the Waterfront, in Pioneer Square, and at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho said there will be signage with QR codes that link to a slew of resources.

“This signage provides resources for reporting in eight different languages,” Cho said.

They say those resources have already saved thousands of lives, and they want to continue those efforts during these matches.

If you see something suspicious, police want you to speak up immediately.

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