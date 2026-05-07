Woman airlifted, horse killed after car strike on SR 10 in Kittitas County

A woman was airlifted to a hospital and a horse died after the pair was hit by a car during a ride in Kittitas County Tuesday.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), at approximately 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, the woman was riding a horse west on SR 10 when she and the horse stepped onto the road. When this happened, a driver in a 2007 Subaru Legacy hit both the horse and rider.

The crash happened roughly five miles west of Ellensburg.

The driver did not suffer any injuries, according to WSP, but the woman riding her horse needed to be taken to Harborview Medical Center via medical helicopter. WSP additionally reported that the horse was put down after suffering severe injuries.

WSP troopers reported drugs or alcohol were not involved in the accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group