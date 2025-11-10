Screaming call to 911 leads to domestic violence arrest in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Issaquah Police Department (IPD) says that 911 dispatch received a call earlier last week with a voice yelling “stop” heard on the other end of the line before the call was cut off.

Officers responded to a home and found a door kicked open, but no one was inside, IPD said.

The victim then returned home and told police an ex-partner allegedly forced their way inside and assaulted the victim before destroying their phone after learning a 911 call was made.

They told officers it wasn’t the first time domestic abuse like this had happened but feared retaliation and had not reported it, IPD said in a release.

The suspect was found, arrested, and faces charges including residential burglary, assault, exposing a child to domestic violence, among other charges.

For confidential support, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or the Washington State Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-562-6025.

