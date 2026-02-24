School bus crash on I-5 near Marysville shuts multiple lanes

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A crash involving a school bus on northbound I-5 near Marysville has shut down the HOV lane and the left general purpose lane.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash happened just south of SR 529, near milepost 197.

UPDATE: On NB I-5 just south of SR 529 (MP197) south of Marysville, collision is blocking the HOV and left lanes.



No children were aboard the bus when it crashed, just the bus driver, Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol confirmed.

WSP says the crash involved multiple cars, with at least one person suffering significant injuries.

There is no ETA for when the affected northbound lanes will reopen, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

