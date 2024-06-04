Scenic Stevens Canyon Road in Mount Ranier reopens following a two-year rehab project

ASHFORD, Wash. — The 9-mile Stevens Canyon Road in Mount Rainier National Park reopened after undergoing a $43 million rehabilitation project.

The two-year project, funded by the Great American Outdoor Act Legacy Restoration Fund, focused on repairing and restoring the road that is used to travel to the “heart of the park” and is known for its scenic views.

“We are thrilled to reopen this spectacular route linking the west and east sides of the park in time for the busy summer season,” Superintendent Greg Dudgeon said. “As a result of all this work, visitors will have a smooth, scenic ride through the park and easier access to recreational opportunities.”

Stevens Canyon Road is the only road connecting the Paradise and the Sunrise areas and is traveled by nearly 1.6 million visitors annually.

The restoration was necessary to mitigate decades of harsh winters through road resurfacing, updating drainage systems, and retaining walls.

The roadway officially opened on May 24.

For more information on Mount Rainier National Park, please visit the park’s website.

©2024 Cox Media Group