The Sammish ferry becomes a birthing place as mother gives birth on board

LOPEZ ISLAND, Wash. — On Tuesday, crew members aboard the Sammish ferry were preparing for their route from Lopez Island to Anacortes when they had to change plans.

A man on board flagged down a crew member and said that his wife was going into labor on the car deck.

Working with some passengers, crew members moved the expectant mother to a medical room on the ferry.

At 3:45 p.m., a baby boy was born.

The family with their newborn baby were airlifted to Anacortes and taken to the hospital for medical care.

“Congrats to this family and kudos to our knowledgeable and amazing crew members, plus the passengers on board for the assist!” Washington State Ferries said in a Facebook post.





