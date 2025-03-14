Sam Darnold introduced as Seahawks new QB, GM Schneider speaks on off season moves

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks’ new starting quarterback Sam Darnold was introduced at the team’s headquarters at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton Thursday. The 27-year-old QB signed a 3-year, $100.5 million contract this week. Darnold took questions with Head Coach Mike Macdonald and new Offensive Coordinator Clint Kubiak about their optimism on this move and the future of the team.

“I think we have an opportunity to do something very, very special here. But it’s going to take a lot of hard work and we know that. And I know that going in, and yeah I am just very excited to take this one day at a time,” Darnold said.

Coach Macdonald says Darnold’s performance against the Seahawks last year really stood out to him. He says you could feel Sam’s presence on the field as he led his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, to victory.

“I think Sam’s best days are ahead of him. And I think you have seen that throughout the course of his career as he was able to grow as a player,” said Macdonald.

This will be Darnold’s fifth team in his short career, but he does have experience working alongside OC Kubiak during his time in San Francisco in 2023. Kubiak says the team is not only getting a great talent, but a great person, too.

“What really sticks out is he’s an A+ teammate. He elevates those around him, and the guys he plays with respect him because when your best players are your hardest workers, that’s what you really strive for. That is what you want as a coach, and Sam has that in spades,” Kubiak said.

It has been a tumultuous few days for the Seattle Seahawks and 12′s. Long-time receiver Tyler Lockett was released, former starting QB Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite with former Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll, and star wide receiver DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. General Manager John Schneider spoke about these recent moves at the VMAC. Schneider says they tried to get a deal done with both Metcalf and Smith, but it didn’t work out.

“We want guys that want to be here. You know, we want guys that believe in what we are doing, and you will have to ask him. One way or another he wanted to be traded and have a fresh start,” Schneider said.

Several other recent signees were at the VMAC on Thursday. Defensive end and 11-year NFL veteran DeMarcus Lawrence, wide receiver Marquez Valdes Scantling, and offensive lineman Josh Jones. Lawrence has spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys, but he too is eager to be a part of the Macdonald culture.

“For me to have another opportunity to go and chase my dreams, to win a Super Bowl with a good team, the pieces are in place and I had to take my opportunity,” Lawerence said.

Valdes Scantling also spoke at the VMAC Thursday about his decision to sign with Seattle. He says his work with OC Kubiak was a big driving point for him. He also understands there has been a lot of change within the Seahawks receiver room and knows how much production Lockett and Metcalf provided; however, he wants to give the Seahawks the best version of him

“So, you can’t really recreate something that was only created once. And you know, you just go out and be the best version of yourself and that will be enough,” Valdes Scantling said.

As for the new QB, Darnold confirms he has already been in contact with Jaxon Smith Njigba and expressed how ready they both are to work together and get the ball rolling on the 2025 season.

“You know, talking about when we are going to get to throw with each other and stuff like that. So, just very excited man about this opportunity and to just get to work,” Darnold said.





