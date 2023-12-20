Salvation Army still needs help to surprise thousands of kids with toys across Western Washington

The number of kids and teens across Western Washington the Salvation Army Northwest is hoping to surprise with Christmas presents this year is 20,000.

Our KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive this month was able to collect over 10,000 toys, which were picked up by families Tuesday afternoon at the Salvation Army’s ‘Toy and Joy’ event.

Last year, the Salvation Army told KIRO 7 that in King County, 28,543 toys were distributed. They also told KIRO 7 that they helped serve over 620,000 individuals with their toys, food, or shelter services.

With Christmas just around the corner, the Salvation Army still needs your help. Between now and Christmas Eve there are three things needed most:

Toy donations.

Financial donations.

Red Kettle volunteers.

“Sixty percent of what we raise each year of our Salvation Army fundraising happens in the last three months of the year including these red kettles so please support us,” said The General Secretary and King County Coordinator for Salvation Army Northwest, Major Terry Masango.

Cash, checks, change, and even QR code donations are being accepted at Red Kettle collection sites, but if you’d like to donate from the comforts of home, click here .

To volunteer for the Red Kettle campaign, click here .

©2023 Cox Media Group