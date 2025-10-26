Safely using a generator when the power is out

During the fall and winter, windstorms can knock out power for thousands of people in the Puget Sound area for hours and sometimes days. Do you know how to use a generator?

Properly using a generator

According to the Red Cross, it’s important to add up the power requirements of the appliances and devices you will want to use. Check the back and sides for a label with this info. Add up the wattage of all the light bulbs you will want to use and find the total amps you need by dividing watts by volts.

Choose a generator that produces more amps than you need – because some machines draw up to three times as much power when starting up, and others lose efficiency over time. The best option is a permanently-installed stationary generator.

Once you decide on a generator, make sure you follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Since most generators are powered by gasoline and can generate carbon monoxide gas, run them outdoors where the fumes will not make you sick.

Power generators should never be plugged into your home’s main electrical panel. Always plug electrical appliances directly into the generator using the manufacturer’s supplied cords or extension cords that are grounded (3-pronged). Inspect the cords to make sure they are fully intact and not damaged. Never use frayed or damaged extension cords.

Make sure the generator is off and cooled before you refuel. Keep fuel containers away from flame-producing and heat-generating devices, such as the generator itself, water heaters, cigarettes, lighters, and matches. Do not smoke around fuel containers.

To avoid electrocution, keep the generator dry and do not use in rain or wet conditions.

Hazards from improper use

Incorrectly using a generator can result in getting shocked, electrocuted – or even death if the injury is severe.

According to OSHA, you could also accidentally energize other electrical systems.

Carbon monoxide from a generator’s exhaust could fill your home, which can be deadly. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include dizziness, headaches, nausea, and tiredness. If you experience any of these, get to fresh air immediately and seek medical attention. Do not re-enter the area until it is determined to be safe by trained and properly equipped personnel.

Improperly refueling a generator or inappropriately storing the fuel could also start a fire.

