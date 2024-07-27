Routine call strands Tacoma PD officers in elevator, Tacoma Fire to the rescue

TACOMA, Wash. — In the early hours of February 8, the Tacoma Fire Department was called to rescue Tacoma Police Department officers and a resident stuck in a residential elevator.

Footage captured on Sergeant Thiry’s body camera was released Friday showing officers of the Tacoma Police Department needing rescue after the elevator they were riding got stuck.

The night began with officers responding to a personal dispute call in a residential building in Tacoma.

At the end of their call, the five officers and a resident can be seen boarding the elevator to head down to the lobby.

Shortly after the door closed, the elevator stopped before reaching the ground level.

Patiently waiting for the elevator to respond, Officer Campbell can be seen bouncing, as if trying to dislodge the elevator, and said, “Sometimes it takes a little.”

Before he could complete his sentence Officer Brown, in a nervous tone said, “Stop it! He’s freaking out.”

Within 2 minutes, Sergeant Thiry made the difficult call to ask for help from the Tacoma Fire Department. “Priority please,” said Officer Horton while nervously laughing.

When Tacoma fire crews arrived 20 minutes later, they found five officers and a resident trapped about two feet above the ground.

The sounds of relief can be heard throughout the elevator at the sight of the doors opening and seeing their rescuers.

“Heroes are here,” Officer Brown said as she hopped onto stable ground.

“Taking the stairs next time,” Officer Campbell said.

A small hit to the ego of the officers and some bragging rights for the firefighters.

Tacoma PD Stuck in Elevator

©2024 Cox Media Group