Man charged in attempted kidnapping of 16-year-old in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash — The man accused of attempted kidnapping of a teen who just got off a metro bus has now officially been charged in connection with the crime.

On March 28, a 16-year-old got off the bus near the Lake Hills QFC grocery store. According to court documents, she was walking down the street when a man came up to her and grabbed her around the neck, trying to drag her off into the bushes.

The man was on the bus and was following her, according to court documents.

The teen screamed for help and was able to free herself. Several witnesses stepped in to intervene.

The teen said she was afraid she was going to be raped.

The suspect ran off and police put out information with his photo, asking the public to be on the lookout.

He was spotted on March 31 and was arrested.

Police identified the suspect as Marvin Misael Lopez Perez.

He has been charged with second-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Prosecutors asked that bail be set at $500,000.





