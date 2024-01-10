Local

Rough seas! Viral video spots waves spilling across Washington ferry, damaging car

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Questions have been asked about a viral video showing waves crashing onto a Washington state ferry and even causing damage to a car on board.

According to Washington State Ferries, the Issaquah was being moved by WSF employees from Eagle Harbor to Anacortes Tuesday morning.

While there were no passengers on board, employees had their cars on board the vessel.

The ferry and crew encountered severe weather in the Straits of Juan De Fuca in an area where the ferries rarely travel.

Another video shows the wind and water crashing onto the bow of the ship.

Posted by Kellie Hughes Anderson on Tuesday, January 9, 2024

WSF said damage was minimal, and there was some apparent damage to at least one employee’s car.

The Issaquah is currently in Anacortes and is expected to reenter service in the next two to three days, replacing the Chelan in the San Juan Islands.

There were no reported injuries.


