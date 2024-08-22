Local

Rollover collision on I-5 in Kent blocks multiple lanes

By KIRO 7 News Staff

KENT, Wash. — A rollover collision flipped one car and blocked multiple lanes on Interstate 5 heading north in Kent on Thursday afternoon.

The collision happened around 1:30 p.m., blocking the right two lanes of the highway.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), fire crews and patrol officers responded to the scene.

By 2 p.m., the collision had cleared and the roadway was reopened, according to WSDOT.

