Robbery pursuit turns to rescue mission in Snohomish County

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Deputies had to quickly pivot from an arrest to a rescue after a burglary suspect ran into a river to escape.

In March of 2024, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting an “extensive search” for a burglary suspect out of Arlington. The suspect was found by the side of the river suffering from hypothermia.

The deputy who found him jumped into action, immediately cutting him out of the wet clothes and getting him up and moving to raise his body temperature and prevent further complications. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies walked the man back and forth for more than an hour while waiting for a helicopter to arrive with a dry suit, clothing, and blankets.

Once rescuers arrived and the suspect was dressed and warmed up again, he was taken by boat back across the river.









