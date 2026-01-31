Road rage incident turns deadly in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says a 21-year-old man is dead following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident in Tacoma on Friday night.

At around 10:15 p.m., deputies responded near Military Road East and 11th Avenue East and found an SUV that had crashed into a tree.

The 21-year-old driver had been shot and bystanders helped deputies pull him out of the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fire crews arrived and attempted treatment, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after a road rage incident on 22nd Avenue.

PCSO says no suspects have been arrested.

©2026 Cox Media Group