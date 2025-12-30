Road to Paradise at Mount Rainier reopens 7 days a week after 3-year cutback

MOUNT RAINIER, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Mount Rainier’s road to Paradise is open seven days a week again this winter, a quiet return to full access after three years of reduced hours.

The park had previously cut back to weekends only, citing staffing shortages and high housing costs.

There was no public announcement this time for the reopening, nor has an official schedule been published. Instead, a park spokesperson merely told The Seattle Times, “every day has an equal chance of being open,” depending on avalanche danger, road conditions, and available crews.

Earlier this year, the Department of the Interior ordered National Parks to stay open as much as possible — even with fewer staff and tighter budgets.

“The park has no further information to share,” the spokesperson told The Seattle Times.

The gate to the path to Paradise typically opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. All vehicles are required to carry chains. The road to Paradise is 12 miles, going from approximately 2,700 feet to 5,400 feet in elevation.

Back in 2023, the park had 13 staff vacancies, claiming it required 26 staff to maintain seven-day-per-week access. It is unknown how many staffing vacancies have been filled, as of this reporting.

