Road to Artist Point, SR 542, closed for the season

GLACIER, Wash. — If you didn’t find time to take in the stunning views at Whatcom County’s Artist Point and planned on driving there, you’ll have to wait until next year.

Known as the Road to Artist Point, the final 2.7 miles of State Route 542/Mount Baker Highway closed to traffic for the winter at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The rest of the highway remains open until the closure point at milepost 54. There’s a parking lot before the closure point for those who plan on walking.

The Road to Artist Point can be treacherous, with sharp curves and steep slopes, and often has snow into the summer months. The scenic highway is usually closed for the season between Oct. 15 and Nov. 1 for the safety of drivers.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews prepared the highway for winter earlier this month. Crews cleared ditches, repaired sections of guardrail, and took down trees that could be hazardous.

Though people still walk the nearly 3-mile stretch to the top for winter recreation opportunities, services at Artist Point, such as restrooms, will be limited. Anyone who plans on recreating in the area throughout the year should visit the Glacier Public Service Center to get the required permits and check weather conditions before embarking on their outdoor adventures, WSDOT said.

Find updates for the road to Artist Point on the WSDOT Mount Baker Highway Mountain Pass page.

















©2024 Cox Media Group