Rising gas prices drive up sales for used electric vehicles

Car experts say used-electric vehicle sales are rapidly spiking.

They say the rising gas prices are a big part of the increase in sales.

With gas prices skyrocketing and new car incentives being cut, dealers like Genevieve Carter with Revolve Motors say used electric vehicles like these are flying off the lot.

As electric vehicles get more popular, people are looking for options.

“Being able to shop multiple brands in one place as opposed to weeks’ worth of visiting dealerships and being able to compare,” Carter said.

That’s where Revolve Motors comes in, a used EV dealership in Renton.

“If you look at an EV that was leased or purchased two years ago, there is a good chance it’s got fewer than 15,000 miles on it looks like a new car, but it’s 40 percent cheaper,” Carter said.

Cox Automotive experts say used EV sales have gone up 54% since February.

Contributing to that factor are gas prices, expired rebates, and a flood of used cars available.

Right now, AAA puts the national average for a gallon of gas at $4.02, while Washington is sitting at $5.37.

“I’m not wishing high gas prices on anybody, I think that makes it really hard for a lot of people for whom electric doesn’t work for their lifestyle,” she said.

With federal and state tax rebates expiring, most people have few incentives to buy new.

“There’s people who took advantage of amazing deals on leases, and without those available anymore, the cost of ownership for a new one is just not obtainable,” Carter said.

She says they are getting calls every day to come drive everything on the lot.

“The second half of March was like a switch; we were getting more and more calls every day,” Carter said.

She says that as summer rolls around, the used sales increase is expected to continue.

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