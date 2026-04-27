Revive I-5: April update on WSDOT’s Ship Canal Bridge work shows positive traffic patterns

SEATTLE — Another month of Revive I-5 is coming to an end, and that means the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has released the April update about how work on the Ship Canal Bridge is going.

The preservation project has reached a new milestone, as crews began pouring concrete for the new bridge deck overlay this month.

Last month’s traffic trends revealed several things, including some positive traffic patterns.

Traffic volume on northbound I-5 keeps trending upward, with an average of 90,668 vehicles traveling over the Ship Canal Bridge per weekday (Tuesday through Thursday), both in the express lanes and on mainline I-5, during weeks 10 through 13 of lane restrictions. It was an increase from month two, where an average of 87,389 vehicles drove over the bridge per weekday.

According to WSDOT, average weekday travel times on northbound I-5 from I-405 in Tukwila to SR 520 have decreased in the afternoons. Month three saw a peak average travel time of about 41 minutes between 3 and 5 p.m., down from an average of 42 minutes during month two.

In month three, the average traffic volume on southbound I-5 across the bridge has been the highest since construction started in January.

Officials say the best way to merge in traffic is by properly zipper merging, which means staying in your lane until the designated merge point and then merging into the open lane.

Revive I-5 construction pauses in early June for the World Cup.

For more information about the project, click here.

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