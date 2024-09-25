Returning to the office? How to help your pet with separation anxiety

SEATTLE, Wash. — In the pandemic, pet adoptions skyrocketed. More people were taking in animals to keep them company while they worked from home.

Many have gotten used to having their owners around for most of their day.

However, as more companies like Amazon announce full-time returns to work, veterinarians are seeing an increase in pets struggling with alone time.

According to pet insurance company Trupanion, 2023 was a record high for the number of veterinary claims related to anxiety.

“Pets are essentially pack animals so what that means is they thrive on companionship,” said Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, the Medical Advisor for Rover.

“Since the pandemic, we have been almost smothering them with human companionship to the point that it becomes alarming for them when the rest of their pack leaves and goes into the office.”

Dr. Greenstein says anxiety can look different from pet to pet. Here are some signs and symptoms to watch for:





Dogs

panting

pacing

excessive vocalization

inappropriate elimination (urinating or defecating in the house)

hiding or withdrawing

trembling, behavioral changes (acting irritable or aggressive)

tucking the tail between the legs

pulling the ears back

dilated eyes

drooling

excessive grooming or other forms of self-harm

appetite changes





Cats

overgrooming

excessive vocalization

drooling

behavior changes

hiding or withdrawing

pacing or restlessness

changes to litter box habits

changes in appetite





Managing pet anxiety

Dr. Greenstein says the best way to help your pet cope with separation anxiety is to ease them into spending time alone-- and to start the process early.

“Slowly build up the amount of time you leave them unattended while giving them stimulating toys, comforting objects, treats, and lots of praise,” Dr. Greenstein told KIRO 7.

She says you can start the process gradually, by sitting further away from them or letting them play unattended in a different room before leaving the house for increments of time.

“This is also where a trusted pet sitter or dog walker can be invaluable to giving you both your lives back.”

Apps such as Rover allow you to book check-ins or dog walks for your pet while you are away.





Dr. Greenstein says it’s important to note the level of anxiety your pet is experiencing. Are they whining a little or are they being destructive?

“I’ve seen some pets hurt themselves terribly, break teeth on the sides of their crates, and just make it unbearable for both parties,” she said.

Depending on the severity, she recommends seeking the help of a certified behavioralist or consulting with your veterinarian about the potential for medications.

“There are a lot more options for therapy than there used to be,” Dr. Greenstein said.

“There are anti-depression, anti-anxiety medications but there is a range of nutraceuticals that can bridge that gap and sometimes we give something on an ongoing basis, or situationally, and we have seen a tremendous positive impact in our patients.”





Pet-proofing your home before returning to work is also an important step.

“You want to be sure you don’t leave anxious pets unattended with something they could chew and possibly ingest and swallow,” Dr. Greenstein said.

“If they’re a power chewer it can be dangerous to leave them alone with anything, but for the most part we are looking for toys that are stimulating, ones that make them do work.”

She recommends treat-based toys such as snuffle mats or lick mats, that force pets to work and are relatively safe.





What kind of cat or dog do you own? Certain breeds may be more susceptible to developing anxiety.

“Cattle dogs and herding dogs are very active they need to be kept busy so it doesn’t surprise me that they would be on the list. Siamese are also in terms of cats very personable cats so it doesn’t surprise me that they would be high on the anxiety claims list,” Dr. Greenstein said.





Top Dog Breeds for Anxiety Claims

Pyrenean Mountain Dog (Great Pyrenees)

English Springer Spaniel

Olde English Bulldog

Shetland Sheepdog

Australian Cattle Dog





Top Cat Breeds for Anxiety Claims

Siamese

Bengal

Persian

Ragdoll

Siberian





©2024 Cox Media Group