Retired Bothell firefighter dies after battle with cancer

BOTHELL, Wash. — The Bothell community is mourning the loss of retired firefighter Lieutenant Adam Lamb, who died on Friday after a battle with cancer, the Bothell Fire Department (BFD) posted on Facebook.

"Known affectionately as “Lambo” or the “Unofficial Mayor of Bothell” to his friends, Adam bravely fought his second battle with cancer, this time against mesothelioma, a relentless foe acquired during his selfless service," the department posted.

"His passing is considered a Line of Duty Death due to the presumptive classification of cancer," BFD said.

Lamb is survived by his wife, Katherine, and three children, Dak, Praire, and Irie.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of retired Lieutenant Adam Lamb to cancer on April 25, 2025. Adam... Posted by Bothell Fire Department on Sunday, April 27, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group