Residents of Terrace Heights neighborhood in Yakima ordered to evacuate due to wildfire

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County Office of Emergency Management (Yakima OEM) has issued a Level 3 “GO NOW” Evacuation Notice for a wildfire actively burning in the Terrace Heights area in Yakima.

Anyone in the evacuation zone area has been told, “Get your family and pets in your vehicles and leave now.”

The evacuation boundary includes Yakima Sportsman State Park and extends from University Parkway to Keys Road.

Road Closures for Fire Activity:

Barricades have been set for Keys Road at Terrace Heights Blvd. and at University Parkway.

Please stay clear of area to let firefighters mitigate the incident.

According to Pacific Power, over 14,000 customers are also currently without power in the area due to “Emergency De-energization.” An emergency de-energization is enacted when an active wildfire gets too close to power equipment.

Yakima fire evacuations

