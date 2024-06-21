Local

Residents of Terrace Heights neighborhood in Yakima ordered to evacuate due to wildfire

By KIRO 7 News Staff
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County Office of Emergency Management (Yakima OEM) has issued a Level 3 “GO NOW” Evacuation Notice for a wildfire actively burning in the Terrace Heights area in Yakima.

Anyone in the evacuation zone area has been told, “Get your family and pets in your vehicles and leave now.”

Level 3 "GO NOW" Evacuation Notice - A wildfire is threatening your safety, if you are within the evacuation zone area...

The evacuation boundary includes Yakima Sportsman State Park and extends from University Parkway to Keys Road.

According to Pacific Power, over 14,000 customers are also currently without power in the area due to “Emergency De-energization.” An emergency de-energization is enacted when an active wildfire gets too close to power equipment.

