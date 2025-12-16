Residents in Pacific evacuate following White River levee break

PACIFIC, Wash. — Early this morning, a levee in Pacific failed, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate their homes. The incident has left many evacuees seeking shelter and support as the situation unfolds.

The emergency began when the levee collapsed around 2 a.m., prompting alarms on residents’ phones.

Many were forced to scramble to safety, abandoning their homes and belongings amid rising waters, with community members stepping in to help those in need.

Arturo Romero described how he escaped the rising water, “Pretty much got woken up at something like two in the morning by my brother telling me there’s water coming up from the backyard little by little. By then kinda scrambled make sense of the whole situation.”

Katie Garberding, a member of the Pacific City Council, personally experienced the flooding but took action to support others at the Senior Center by assisting in feeding evacuees.

“We got the alarm on the phones saying get out now … Well we originally took the cars out of the driveway and put them across the street because it was starting to flood the house and then five minutes later we went out to the car and it was a foot deep in water.”

Andrew Good, another evacuee, brought his harmonica to the Senior Center. He expressed his gratitude and resilience, stating, “we don’t have any water now but we’re following the advisement of KIRO and everybody else.”

He commended the local workers, saying, “they’re protecting us good folks. They’re out there in the rain and wind they’re just – nothing but heroism.”

