Residents have mixed opinions as big Auburn encampment clean-up underway

AUBURN, Wash. — A big clean-up is underway in Auburn along Green River Road. King County and local officials are clearing out multiple homeless encampments that have been deemed a “public health” and “public safety” problem.

At first glance, the clean-up between Kent and Auburn may look like a step in the right direction, but those who live in the area are skeptical.

Steps to secure funding for this project started this past April.

According to John Taylor, Director of King County Local Services, agencies involved have, “been planning this for the better part of six to nine months and we’re out here today doing it.”

There have been $2.5 million dollars secured for this clean-up. The first of two separate phases started Monday and are expected to wrap up November 22 with the second phase scheduled to begin sometime this Spring.

