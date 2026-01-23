Reserve parking spots ahead of Sunday’s Seahawks game

SEATTLE — With Sunday’s Seahawks game fast approaching, parking around Lumen Field is filling up quickly, just as it did last week.

On-site parking at the Lumen Field North Lot and the Lumen Field Garage is sold out on a seasonal basis. Single-game parking is not available at those locations, and only passholders are allowed to park there on game days.

Drivers looking for alternatives may want to check out parking apps such as SpotHero, which is promoted by the Seahawks and allows users to pre-book parking spaces. A search for parking for Sunday’s game, including a window starting an hour before kickoff and ending an hour after the game, shows a wide range of options and prices.

The closest available option listed was Garage Event Parking on Railroad Way, about a four-minute walk to the stadium, currently priced at $100. The least expensive option found was $25 at the Pacific Rim Center, which is about a 19-minute walk to Lumen Field.

Another parking app, ParkWhiz, showed prices ranging from $12 on Pike Street to as much as $500.

Fans are encouraged to check out multiple parking options before making a decision, pre-book if possible, and consider parking farther away from the stadium to avoid post-game traffic. Public transit is also an option for those who prefer not to deal with parking.

Getting around SODO on Sunday

Drivers heading to or from SODO on Sunday should prepare for significant traffic delays as multiple sporting events are set to take place.

In addition to the Seahawks game, the Kraken are scheduled to play at noon at Climate Pledge Arena. With both events happening on the same day, roads around downtown are expected to be especially congested.

Areas likely to see heavy traffic include I-5 near Lumen Field, Fourth Avenue South, and South Dearborn Street. Drivers are encouraged to use public transit when possible to avoid delays.

For those who need to drive, State Route 99, also known as Alaskan Way, may help drivers avoid I-5 near the stadium. Surface streets such as Fifth and Sixth Avenue could be quicker options in some situations.

Even with alternate routes, traffic is expected to remain slow throughout the day due to the combination of the two games. Drivers leaving the city altogether may want to consider taking I-405 to avoid I-5 construction impacts.

©2026 Cox Media Group