Rescue swimmers save people trapped by floodwaters in Snohomish

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Rescue swimmers saved five adults, a child, three dogs, and three cats on Thursday morning in Snohomish from flooded homes.

The rescue happened around 4:30 a.m.

According to Snohomish County Fire District #4 the houses on Lincoln Avenue started taking on water late Wednesday evening.

The rescue swimmers used an inflatable kayak to successfully evacuate everyone.

Other affected residents in that area have chosen to shelter in place.

There are multiple road closures in the district with signs in place. The fire district wants to remind everyone not to drive through standing water and follow the signage.

The floodwaters are from an atmospheric river that’s hitting Washington, bringing historic flooding, heavy rains and strong winds.

KIRO 7's Meteorologists have called for Pinpoint Alert Days through at least Thursday.

Water is rising quickly this morning. Your Snohomish Fire Department video and photos from Lincoln Ave and 1st. Be safe Snohomish it’s going to be a busy 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/jROp7i1h1u — Snohomish County Fire District #4 (@SnohomishFD4) December 11, 2025

