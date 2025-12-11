Local

Rescue swimmers save people trapped by floodwaters in Snohomish

By KIRO 7 News Staff

0 of 4

By KIRO 7 News Staff

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Rescue swimmers saved five adults, a child, three dogs, and three cats on Thursday morning in Snohomish from flooded homes.

The rescue happened around 4:30 a.m.

According to Snohomish County Fire District #4 the houses on Lincoln Avenue started taking on water late Wednesday evening.

The rescue swimmers used an inflatable kayak to successfully evacuate everyone.

Other affected residents in that area have chosen to shelter in place.

There are multiple road closures in the district with signs in place. The fire district wants to remind everyone not to drive through standing water and follow the signage.

The floodwaters are from an atmospheric river that’s hitting Washington, bringing historic flooding, heavy rains and strong winds.

KIRO 7’s Meteorologists have called for Pinpoint Alert Days through at least Thursday. For the latest on the forecast, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read