Republic Services agreement with Teamsters ends trash strike

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A weeks-long strike of Republic Services workers in Thurston County has come to an end.

A representative for Teamsters Local 252 tells KIRO 7 News that they have reached an agreement with the company, and the contract has been ratified.

The details of the agreement have not been disclosed, but the Local 252 representative told KIRO 7 Tuesday that it was “a step in the right direction” from offers employees called “an insult.”

The agreement means that trash pickup will now resume for customers.

Employees had been pushing for wages that are in line with other trash companies, and better healthcare and retirement benefits.

Republic Services said the offer was “fair and maintains our competitiveness in the market” in a statement to KIRO 7.

“I understand where the union is going with it,” said Rick Sannes, a Republic Services customer, “They deserve to have a fair, living wage and collective bargaining is part of the drill to get that. I support that but it is inconvenient for people.”

The strike began in Lacey last week, with picket lines expanding into Snohomish and King Counties. Workers either joined in solidarity or expressed their right not to cross a picket line, disrupting trash collection in those larger communities.

In many cities, like Bellevue, Renton, and Lake Forest Park, municipal contracts with Republic Services stipulates that account credits must be given for collection that did not occur during the disruption. People living outside of those areas can file a complaint with the Washington Utility and Transportation Commission to try and get credits to their account:

Call 888-333-9882 (Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m.)

Email consumer@utc.wa.gov

Or submit a complaint online: File a Complaint

©2025 Cox Media Group