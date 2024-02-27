Report says cleanup at Snohomish County meth-contaminated motel made problem worse

EVERETT, Wash. — A report says the cleanup of two motels condemned in Everett and Edmonds for drug contamination actually made the problem worse.

Dangerous levels of methamphetamine residue were discovered at the Days Inn in Everett and America’s Best Value Inn & Suites in Edmonds 18 months ago.

The report shows the decontamination efforts at one of the properties aren’t working. It showed the drug levels were higher after the cleanup and the contamination had spread to new areas.

The company behind the cleanup, Accurate Assessment Decon, disputes the findings.

The Everett Herald Reports that as of December, Snohomish County spent more than $720,000 on decontamination and testing.

A new company was hired to finish the job and complete a remodel of the motels, transforming them into temporary homeless shelters.

There’s still no date set for when the shelters will open.

