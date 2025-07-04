Repeat offender arrested in Sequim for alleged burglary

SEQIUM, Wash. — A man in Sequim known to police as a repeat offender was arrested on Wednesday for alleged residential burglary, Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said in a release.

Kaleb Gallauher allegedly stole tools, and a welder valued at around $2,000 on Monday at around 9:45 a.m. CCSO said.

Surveilance video at the victim’s home reportedly shows Gallauher on the property and neighbors also confirmed seeing him at that location, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim said they reached out to Gallauher on Facebook Messenger and he allegedly admitted to having some of the items and claimed he was “borrowing” the welder, the release said.

On July 2, deputies found Gallauher inside a car along with a woman sleeping in the front seat, after a report of a suspicious vehicle at around 9:10 a.m.

In plain view, deputies could allegedly see various items of drug paraphernalia and after a further search, they found meth, fentanyl, and the stolen welder, CCSO said.

Gallauher he was arrested and booked in the Clallam County Jail for burglary and theft.

