Renton police searching for missing teen last seen Thursday night

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A 13-year-old boy has been missing from the Renton area since Thursday, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported.

The boy, Asaiah Bullplume, was last seen Thursday at approximately 9:20 p.m. near 121st Avenue in Renton. He was allegedly heading in an unknown direction.

Please call 911 if you see Asaiah. pic.twitter.com/vQOPgJgCLQ — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) February 20, 2026

Bullplume is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a Pro Club sweatsuit and purple Jordans.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

©2026 Cox Media Group