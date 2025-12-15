Renton police investigate accident as possible road rage incident

RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department says a crash on Petrovitsky Road is being investigated as a road-rage incident.

The crash that happened on Saturday involved a motorcyclist and a Jeep.

Police say that one person was arrested.

Petrovitsky Road was closed from 108th Avenue SE to 110th Avenue SE as crews worked to clear the road.

Renton Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

All eastbound traffic on Petrovitsky from 108th Ave SE to 110th Ave SE is closed due to a serious collision investigation. Officers say a road rage incident involving a motorcycle driver and a Jeep driver left the motorcyclist in critical condition. Please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/uZOrCfNmDJ — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) December 14, 2025

