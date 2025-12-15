Local

Renton police investigate accident as possible road rage incident

By KIRO 7 News Staff
RENTON, Wash. — The Renton Police Department says a crash on Petrovitsky Road is being investigated as a road-rage incident.

The crash that happened on Saturday involved a motorcyclist and a Jeep.

Police say that one person was arrested.

Petrovitsky Road was closed from 108th Avenue SE to 110th Avenue SE as crews worked to clear the road.

Renton Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

