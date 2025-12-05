Renowned Japanese restaurant to open first U.S. location in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A well-established Japanese restaurant chain with more than 50 locations across Asia is planning to open its first U.S. location at The Bellevue Collection in September 2026.

Sushi Tei will take over a 6,290-square-foot space formerly occupied by P.F. Chang’s, which closed in January 2022, according to the Downtown Bellevue Network.

Sushi Tei founded in 1994

Founded in 1994, Sushi Tei is recognized for its emphasis on fresh ingredients, traditional Japanese cooking techniques, and an open-kitchen layout that allows guests to watch chefs at work.

Sushi Tei has been exploring entry into the U.S. market since 2019. The company cited the United States’ status as the world’s largest consumer market as a key factor in its decision to expand internationally.

The Bellevue restaurant is part of a broader U.S. expansion strategy supported by local partnerships, including with Kemper Development Company. Sushi Tei plans to eventually introduce its concept to other major markets across the West Coast, East Coast, and beyond.

