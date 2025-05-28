Remlinger Farms announces 2025 concert lineup

CARNATION, Wash. — The popular summer concert series at Remlinger Farms in Carnation is back, and the organization has just announced its lineup.

R&B and soul singer Leon Bridges kicks off the series on May 30, and he will be performing for two days.

Here’s the lineup:

Friday & Saturday, May 30 & 31: | 6:30 p.m.- Leon Bridges with special guest LA LOM

Saturday, June 28 - Lyle Lovett

Saturday, July 19 - Masego

Wednesday, July 30: | 6 p.m. - Jacob Collier

Aug. 2 - Thing Festival: 1 p.m. | (with Father John Misty, Orville Peck, Deep Sea Diver, Jessica Pratt, Hamilton Leithauser, Hailey Heyndrickx, Clover

Aug. 7 & Aug. 8 | 6 p.m. - LCD SoundSystem with special guest TV On The Radio

Aug. 9 | 1 p.m. Thing Festival: Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Japanese House, Medium Build, Soccer Mommy, Truman Sinclair, Chinese American Bear, Rose Peak

Aug. 10 | 6:30 p.m. - Lucy Dacus with Julia Jacklin

Aug. 16 | 1 p.m. - Thing Festival: Mon Laferte, Yahritza Y Su Esencia, Thee Sinseers, Rubén Albarrán Pinche Pinchadiscos, Angél Garcia, Terror/Cactus + Pahua, Lucia Flores-Wiseman

Aug. 23 | 1 p.m. - Thing Festival: The Roots, Cory Wong, Blass Beams, Tune-Yards, Tunde Adebimpe, Parlor Greens, PNW Mic Check

Sept. 6 | 6:30 p.m. - Gregory Alan Isakov with special guest Dean Johnson

Sept. 13 | 1:30 p.m. - Psychic Salamander Festival: Modest Mouse, The Flaming Lips, Courtney Barnett, Built to Spill, The Vaudevillian, Mattress

Sept. 14 | 1:30 p.m. - Psychic Salamander Festival: Modest Mouse, The Flaming Lips, Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, Friko, Sun Atoms

Sept. 27 | 6 p.m. - The Teskey Brothers with special guests The Paper Kites

You can get tickets here.

Mores shows will be announced at a later date.

