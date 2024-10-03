Remembering Ruth: Celebration of life planned for a beloved Seattle dog walker

SEATTLE, Wash. — A date is set for a celebration of life to remember the life of a beloved Seattle dog walker, Ruth Dalton.

She died on August 20, after Seattle Police say 48-year-old Jahmed Haynes carjacked her in the Madison Valley neighborhood.

Melanie Roberts is inviting everyone from the community to honor her grandmother on October 20.

The event will take place at Victory Hall across from T-Mobile Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Grandma’s story has made the news many times, and has even spread to other parts of the world. Because the community has become so involved, I want to hold a PUBLIC Celebration of Life,” she wrote on Facebook.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for caring about my Grandma, the animals, and the community she loved.”

At the time of the carjacking, Dalton had multiple dogs with her, who managed to escape.

All were reunited with their owners.

Haynes has been charged with Murder in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Animal Cruelty in the First Degree. All three charges include a deadly weapon enhancement.

Haynes has an extensive criminal history. According to prosecutors, if he is convicted on either the murder or the assault charge, that would be his third strike and would mean he’d automatically be sentenced to life in prison.









