Registered sex offender from Kirkland charged with possessing pictures, videos of child sexual abuse

KIRKLAND, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A man from Kirkland was charged via a federal criminal complaint for possessing images containing child sexual abuse.

Daniel Jose Lile, 34, was already on community supervision following a 2019 arrest and conviction for child sexual abuse. He was arrested April 16 by officers with the Department of Corrections for possessing unapproved electronic devices. Officers seized unauthorized electronic devices from his home, which included two external hard drives, a laptop, and a cellphone.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), one of the external hard drives had more than 130,000 files of child sexual abuse. One folder allegedly contained more than 50 videos and picture files of infants and toddlers being sexually abused. Forensic analysis of the remaining electronic devices is still ongoing.

Google initially sent a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) after Lile allegedly uploaded images containing child sexual abuse.

Lile is currently detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac. If convicted, possession of images containing child sexual abuse is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years.

